Cincinnati man previously fired from teaching job in molestation case given 7 years inprison for child porn

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man who was fired from his teaching job at a Pittsburgh Catholic school 25 years ago for molesting two teen boys has been sentenced to 7 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

In a release, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio's office said 58-year-old Martin Bayhan pleaded guilty in July 2025 to possession of child porn. Court documents say Bayhan's Kik, Snapchat and Telegram accounts were all flagged for uploading child sexual abuse material. After executing a search warrant, agents found more than 30 videos and 300 images on his phone and thumb drive.

Officials said Bayhan had previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor crimes in connection with a 1999 case where he molested two students at a Catholic school in Pittsburgh. At the time, he received probation.

Bayhan was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court to 84 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release in connection to the porn charges.