Cincinnati firefighter arrested, charged with felonious assault in connection to Colerain Township shooting

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati firefighter was taken into custody when he reported to work Tuesday morning in connection to an August shooting in Colerain Township.

In a memo to the mayor and council members, City Manager Sheryl Long said Mack Ogletree was charged with two counts of felonious assault for a shooting on Aug. 11.

"He has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of both the criminal investigation and an internal review in accordance with CFD's policies and procedures," the memo states.

The memo does not provide any details on the shooting. WCPO previously reported that two people were shot and injured in the parking lot of 629 Bar in Colerain Township at around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 11. It is unclear if that is the shooting for which Ogletree has been charged.

According to the memo, Ogletree has been a CFD firefighter for a little longer than one year. He was arrested while reporting for an overtime shift in South Fairmount but his regular assignment is to a station in Walnut Hills.