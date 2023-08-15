Watch Now
Cincinnati basketball coach charged after allegedly assaulting official at Indiana tournament

Posted at 4:42 PM, Aug 15, 2023
FAIRLAND, Ind. — A basketball coach from Cincinnati has been arrested and charged with assault and confinement, stemming from an incident at a tournament in Indiana in July.

According to court documents, deputies were called to Triton Central High School on July 23 for a reported fight involving juveniles, adults and basketball officials.

An investigation found that coach Laquita Carter confined and assaulted a female basketball official after a game involving her team, Cincinnati Lions Elite. The assault included ripping the wig off the officials in a manner that also removed her natural hair from her scalp.

The game was part of a tournament organized by Indiana US Amateur Basketball.

The altercation began after officials called the game off due to rough play by the Cincinnati Lions Elite team, according to court documents.

After the investigation into the events that transpired, Shelby County prosecutors filed charges against Carter on Aug. 11. She was taken into custody on Aug. 14 in Cincinnati and awaits transport to Shelby County.

Players from Carter's girls basketball team were also involved in the battery of another game official, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

Further investigation revealed that during the tournament, juvenile members of a boys team stole five curved monitors from a classroom at Triton High School with an estimated loss of $1,700.

The investigation into the identity of the juveniles involved in the battery and theft is ongoing and has proven difficult due to lack of cooperation, according to police.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Detective Joseph Mohr at 317-398-6661.

