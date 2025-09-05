Cincinnati-area doctor accused of being 'serial sexual predator' pleads guilty to making false statements

DAYTON, Ohio — A Sycamore Township doctor has pleaded guilty to making false statements in connection with a 1989 rape.

According to his plea documents, 66-year-old Frederick Louis Tanzer broke into a woman's Cincinnati condo and violently raped her over the course of five and a half hours on Aug. 1, 1989.

Masked and dressed from head to toe in black Lycra, the documents say Tanzer held a knife to the woman's throat, dragged her into her bedroom, blindfolded her with surgical tape, bound her to the bed frame and repeatedly raped her.

Officials said they were able to match Tanzer's DNA from a coffee cup he had thrown away to evidence found at the crime scene. They also found cable zip ties, restraints, a gag and a black hat inside his dresser drawer during a search of his home.

WATCH: Our coverage of Tanzer's arrest

Cincinnati-area doctor accused of being serial rapist

When they brought him in for questioning, authorities said Tanzer made several false statements to a federal agent and Cincinnati Police Department detective, including denying having seen or interacted with the woman on that day. He was arrested and charged in December 2024 for lying to officials.

Federal prosecutors then wrote in a motion for pretrial detention that Tanzer likely "continued his pattern of sexual violence" against the women in his life. He has lived and practiced medicine in Ohio, Kansas and Colorado.

"Every aspect of the 1989 rape — together with evidence recovered from a search of Tanzer’s home — gives further reason to believe that he is a serial sexual predator," prosecutors wrote.

At that time, the FBI confirmed to us that they believe there could be more victims, asking anyone with information to come forward.

While the statute of limitations has expired for a 1980s rape case, Tanzer admitted to three counts of making false statements, each punishable by up to five years in prison. The U.S. Attorney's Office said he will remain in custody pending sentencing.