Carrollton police: 4 arrested, 2 kids removed from home after young boy found locked in cage

CARROLLTON, Ky. — Four people have been arrested in Carrollton after detectives found a young boy naked and locked in a caged area.

Carrollton detectives on Monday responded to a home in the 700 block of 7th Street after receiving a tip about a child possibly being held in a cage. When they arrived, police found a young boy under the age of 3 "locked behind a wooden and metal enclosure that was secured with a padlock."

Police executed a search warrant and began an investigation. Two children were removed from the home by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Four people — 71-year-old Brenda Chilton, 72-year-old William Mahoney, 29-year-old Codey Johnson, 52-year-old Tammy Simmons and 28-year-old Shelby Turocy — were arrested and charged with criminal abuse and wanton endangerment.

Turocy was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

All four people are currently at the Carroll County Detention Center. Carrollton police said their investigation is ongoing at this time.