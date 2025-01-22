BODY CAM: Ohio troopers pull over men connected to burglary committed on day of Joe Burrow's break-in

FAIRBORN, Ohio — Body camera footage shows the moment Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pulled over a group of men accused of being connected to the burglary of a Hamilton County home on Dec. 9, the day of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's break-in.

Video shows troopers pull over a car on I-70. One trooper tells the men inside — identified as as 22-year-old Jordan Sanchez, 23-year-old Bastian Morales, 38-year-old Sergio Cabello and 24-year-old Alexander Huaiquil-Chavez — that they did not use their turn signal before switching lanes.

When he asks for ID and vehicle registration, the men said the car was a rental and said they did not speak English well. One of the men can be seen wearing a Bengals beanie. The four said they were going to Florida.

After the trooper checks their IDs, he asks the driver to sit in his cruiser and uses an online translator to ask him where he is from, how long he has been here and how he knows the other people in his car. The trooper also tells the man the car smells like marijuana and asks how much they have on them, confirming that in Ohio they are allowed to carry marijuana but only up to a certain amount.

During a search of the car, one trooper can be seen going through several pieces of luggage. While looking through the trunk, the trooper pulls out a white bag filled with black shoes, pants and jackets. Also inside the bag is a white shirt that says "LSU" below images of the school's mascot and the state outline. The shirt appears to be from a 2024 collaboration between rapper Travis Scott and Mitchell & Ness.

Ohio State Highway Patrol

Another trooper searching the front of the car finds a baggie of marijuana. During the search, a trooper also finds a towel hidden behind the glove compartment. Inside are two tools used to break windows.

According to an incident report filled out by Hamilton County deputies after Burrow's break-in, a woman told them she arrived at Burrow's home and noticed the window to a bedroom had been shattered. The bedroom was "ransacked," deputies wrote.

Ohio State Highway Patrol

According to an affidavit, OSHP said investigators had been conducted surveillance on the men as part of the Southwest Ohio Burglary Task Force's investigation into break-ins at multi-million dollar homes in the Tri-State.

Investigators were able to connect one of Sanchez's phones to the area of a Hamilton County burglary on Dec. 9. They also noted in the affidavit that Morales was recognized as one of the men possibly involved in the Dec. 9 burglary. He was seen in Miami on Dec. 11 exiting a Volkswagen Atlas known to be in the area of the burglary on Dec. 9. Chavez was also seen carrying a duffle bag outside the La Quinta similar to one seen in the Volkswagen Atlas on Dec. 11.

All four men were discovered to have been Chileans illegally in the country after overstaying their permissions. All four were indicted Tuesday for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, participating in a criminal gang and possessing criminal tools.

The affidavit says at least six South American groups have been arrested, five of which were Chilean.