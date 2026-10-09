Assistant principal at Aiken New Tech High School facing more charges of sexual battery of students

CINCINNATI — The assistant principal at Aiken New Tech High School has been indicted on several more charges related to sexual battery of students, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich.

Pillich said that Steven Barton, 43, was indicted Thursday on six counts of sexual battery and two counts of grooming involving four newly discovered victims who were students, who were discovered after Barton was initially charged in a separate case.

In August, Barton was initially charged with sexual battery after he was allegedly involved in unlawful sexual conduct with a 16-year-old student.

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Two of the new victims were 15 years old, while the other two were 17 years old at the time of the alleged conduct, Pillich said.

Pillich said that Barton used his position as assistant principal to have inappropriate physical contact with students.

"In several instances, (Barton) he accessed school records to determine which classes students were in before removing students from class and taking them to private locations," Pillich said.

Barton allegedly took students shopping, drove them to and from school and sent them money through CashApp.

"Barton exploited his position of authority," Pillich said. "Students should be able to walk into their school knowing that the adults entrusted with their care will protect them. We will continue to pursue justice for every victim and hold accountable anyone who violates the trust placed in them."