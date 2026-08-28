Assistant principal at Aiken New Tech High School charged with sexual battery of student, documents reveal

CINCINNATI — Court documents reveal that the assistant principal at Aiken New Tech High School is charged with sexual battery of a student.
According to the documents, Cincinnati police arrested Steven Barton after an investigation in which they discovered video surveillance footage.
Cincinnati Public Schools released the following statement regarding the incident:
Cincinnati Public Schools is deeply concerned by the allegations involving an Aiken New Tech High School assistant principal and a student.
When school administrators learned of the allegation, they immediately contacted Cincinnati Police. The employee has been removed from duty and will have no contact with students while the criminal and District investigations are underway.
CPS is cooperating fully with law enforcement. Our immediate concern is the student’s well-being and privacy. Because this involves a student and an active criminal investigation, we cannot provide additional details.