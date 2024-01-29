57-year-old arrested for murder in fatal Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police arrested a 57-year-old man for murder two weeks after a fatal shooting in Avondale.

Redeemed Hardy has been arrested in connection to the death of 45-year-old Damien Bonner. Police said officers responded to the 330 block of Reading Road just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 12 for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Bonner, who first responders determined to be dead.

Police arrested Hardy on Monday with assistance from Crime Gun Intelligence Center personnel.

The investigation into Bonner's death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CPD's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.