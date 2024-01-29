Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

57-year-old arrested for murder in fatal Avondale shooting

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 6:33 PM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 18:35:16-05

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police arrested a 57-year-old man for murder two weeks after a fatal shooting in Avondale.

Redeemed Hardy has been arrested in connection to the death of 45-year-old Damien Bonner. Police said officers responded to the 330 block of Reading Road just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 12 for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Bonner, who first responders determined to be dead.

Police arrested Hardy on Monday with assistance from Crime Gun Intelligence Center personnel.

The investigation into Bonner's death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CPD's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at 6PM

More local news:
Amid Taylor Swift AI images, Ohio proposes law against ‘malicious’ deepfakes Toilets added to controversial confederate flag display in Harrison Cincinnati leaders propose overhaul to zoning regulations to increase housing

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.