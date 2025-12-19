4 Tri-State residents arrested on child sexual abuse charges following nationwide FBI initiative

CINCINNATI — Four people in the Tri-State have been arrested following a nationwide FBI initiative focused on identifying and locating child sex predators across the country.

"Operation Relentless Justice" resulted in nearly 300 child sexual abuse arrests, four of which happened in southwest Ohio.

Those arrested include David Mitsnefes of Blue Ash, Donald Ahlers of Cincinnati, Benjamin Naylor of Deer Park and Byron Sanders, who was staying at a halfway house in Warren County.

Officials said Mitsnefes was federally charged with child exploitation and pornography after he allegedly placed hidden cameras in the house of minors, saving videos of them undressing on his phone. According to a release from FBI Cincinnati, numerous photos of videos of child sexual abuse material were also on his phone.

Ahlers, who was on parole for a 2014 conviction related to child sexual abuse material, was taken into custody earlier this year for violating his parole. Officials said a parole officer discovered a locked photo album on his phone with apparent child sexual abuse material on it. A search of his phone found over 800 images.

Naylor was arrested for pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material. According to the FBI Cincinnati release, police first responded to an incident involving Naylor. A search warrant obtained for his phone found images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

Sanders was charged with both receipt and possession of child porn. Officials said he was under supervised release for a 2020 gross sexual imposition conviction. The FBI said it received info from the Ohio Adult Parole Authority that Sanders had child porn on his phone and had been communicating with inmates at a prison in violation of his parole.

"Those who seek to harm children and the vulnerable members of our community will always be pursued by the FBI," FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge Jason Cromartie said in a release. "I thank our partners who work with us each day to rescue victims and hold child predators accountable for their crimes."

You can report suspected child sexual abuse crimes by either calling 911 or local law enforcement, as well as calling the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).