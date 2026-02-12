4 Cincinnati men sentenced for roles in 'large-scale' operation selling drugs in West End

CINCINNATI — Four Cincinnati men have been sentenced in U.S. District Court for their roles in what officials called a "large-scale" operation providing drugs in the West End.

Kevin Deramus was sentenced to more than 24 years in prison as officials said the 46-year-old led the organization — obtaining, cutting, processing and distributing drug mixes made from heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, xylazine and more.

According to officials, Deramus was heard during surveillance bragging about how potent his drugs were, though complaining that they were so strong it tok his "licks" longer to buy more. He also joked that one of his drug testers might have overdosed and died from how potent the drugs were.

Dorian Freeman was labeled as one of his top distributors, helping him cut and process the substances before selling them to co-conspirators who ran stash houses in the city. Freeman faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison for his involvement.

A search of one of the stash houses led to law enforcement officials discovering $291,000 in cash, bulk quantities of drugs and loaded firearms.

Co-defendant Gregory Isham was also sentenced to 57 months in prison, while two others — Damien Tribble and Edmond Hurt — were sentenced today to 36 months.