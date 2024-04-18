20-year-old arrested for murder after fatal shooting at house party in Corryville

CINCINNATI — A 20-year-old was arrested Thursday in the murder of Dujawn Samuel "Sam" McDaniel Foster III, the man shot and killed at a house party in Corryville in late March.

Cincinnati police said shots were fired at around 11 p.m. at a large house party on the 200 block of Fosdick Street. Foster was shot and killed inside the home. A 16-year-old was shot in the arm and took himself to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, where he was in stable condition.

Everyone involved in the shooting fled the scene, police said.

1 dead, 1 injured in house party shooting near UC's campus in Corryville

Police said the Homicide Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested 20-year-old Jontatum Ferguson Thursday for Foster's murder.

Deangela Weakley, Foster's older sister, said she believes he was targeted for armed robbery.

"I don't have any more tears to cry. I'm at a point right now where I want justice for my brother," Weakley said. "I want justice for my brother. All my energy is going to get justice for my brother."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.