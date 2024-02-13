19-year-old indicted months after Winton Hills murder

CINCINNATI — A 19-year-old has been indicted for murder months after a fatal shooting in Winton Hills.

Cincinnati police said officers responded to the area of 80 Craft Street around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 for the report of a shooting. They found 18-year-old Jahmarae Whipple, who Cincinnati Fire officials determined to be dead.

Months later on Feb. 12, a Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted 19-year-old Keiylon Kennedy with murder in connection to Whipple's death. Police said Kennedy was already in the Butler County Jail on unrelated charges at the time of the indictment.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CPD's Homicide Unite at 513-352-3542.