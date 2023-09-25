Watch Now
'Enough is enough': Coroner identifies 18-year-old Winton Hills shooting victim

One person is dead after a shooting in Winton Hills, Cincinnati police said. Investigators arrived in the area of 80 Craft Street around 1 p.m. Monday. Lieutenant Jonathan Cunningham said police discovered the victim shortly after reaching the scene. "Enough is enough," Cunningham said. “When we locate you, you will be held accountable for the pain you have caused today.”
Posted at 1:58 PM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 08:41:48-04

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was shot and killed in Winton Hills Monday.

Investigators arrived in the area of 80 Craft Street around 1 p.m. for the report of a shooting. CPD Lieutenant Jonathan Cunningham said police discovered the victim shortly after reaching the scene.

On Tuesday morning, the coroner's office identified the man as 18-year-old Jahmarae Whipple.

Police have not said if they have any suspect information.

"Enough is enough," Cunningham said. “When we locate you, you will be held accountable for the pain you have caused.”

