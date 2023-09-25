'Enough is enough': Coroner identifies 18-year-old Winton Hills shooting victim

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was shot and killed in Winton Hills Monday.

Investigators arrived in the area of 80 Craft Street around 1 p.m. for the report of a shooting. CPD Lieutenant Jonathan Cunningham said police discovered the victim shortly after reaching the scene.

On Tuesday morning, the coroner's office identified the man as 18-year-old Jahmarae Whipple.

Police have not said if they have any suspect information.

"Enough is enough," Cunningham said. “When we locate you, you will be held accountable for the pain you have caused.”