16-year-old who lured murder victim to be tried as adult

CINCINNATI — A teenager accused robbing and killing a 23-year-old man will be tried as an adult.

Court documents claim Savanah Wilson, then 16, used social media platforms to lure Luke Macke twice in June to be robbed. Macke was able to fight off an attacker with help from others June 20, however he was shot and killed just four days later.

Officers found Macke with at least one gunshot wound behind the wheel of a crashed car in Westwood around 11:20 p.m. June 24. First responders attempted to save him, but he died at the scene. Prosecutors said Wilson lured Macke to Ryan Sports Complex that day using Facebook and Snapchat.

Wilson and 19-year-old Christian Henderson were charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated murder in July. Her case was bound over to Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas. A judge set Wilson's bond at $200,000.

WCPO 9 does not normally name juvenile suspects, except in cases with serious charges, such as murder.

