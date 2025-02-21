$1.4 million in fake sports memorabilia seized at Cincinnati Port highlights continued counterfeit problem

CINCINNATI — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the Port of Cincinnati seized $1.43 million worth of counterfeit sports memorabilia in the week leading up to Super Bowl LIX, the agency said, sparking new warnings about the flow of counterfeit goods we reported on in November ahead of the holidays.

Customs officials said 30 of the 85 screened shipments, primarily from Hong Kong and China, contained more than 4,000 pieces of counterfeit sports memorabilia including NFL, MLB and MLS jerseys totaling a $232,000 price tag if they'd been authentic.

Public Information Officer Steven Bansbach said Customs and Border Protection agents serve as the "front line of defense" for goods coming into the country illegally as counterfeit goods can harm legitimate businesses in the U.S. and rip off consumers.

"Those are the kind of things we have to worry about because those items start coming in and start making their way out into the community and people start losing money," he said.

WCPO digs deep with Customs and Border Protection:

$1.4 million in fake sports memorabilia seized at Cincinnati Port

Fake medications and cosmetics dominated much of the seizures during our November visit to the port, and Bansbach said that is what continues to worry him because many of the products are worn, ingested or injected.

"It's a very serious game with your health you're playing," he said.

Port Director Eric Zizelman said the purchase of any counterfeit good can have a grander impact on the economy.

"CBP promotes fair and compliant trade," said Cincinnati Port Director Eric Zizelman. "Buying these dupes not only supports criminal organizations but defrauds legitimate American businesses. Our officers here in Cincinnati work 24 hours a day detecting and intercepting threats on American consumers."

Bansbach said buyers should verify the websites and companies on which they make purchases to avoid being scammed. They should search for valid U.S.-based phone numbers and addresses, find reviews and check return policies.