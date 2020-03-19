Governors: Nail salons, hairdressers, and barbershops must close due to coronavirus fears

Editor’s note: With our coronavirus coverage, our goal is not to alarm you but to equip you with the information you need. We will try to keep things in context and focus on helping you make decisions. See a list of resources and frequently asked questions at the end of this story.

By order of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, all nail salons, hairdressers and barbershops in both states are now closed to try and slow the spread of COVID-19. Unlike restaurants, who can provide curbside pickup for food, there's not a way for most salons and barbershops to supplement their income.

"This is my everything," said Salon Two Thirteen stylist Mallory Nachbar. "This is my dream job."

That dream has turned into a nightmare for the Hyde Park stylist.

"We were watching live the governor and listening, because Kentucky got shut down yesterday, so we were just waiting for us," Nachbar said. "We just heard him say all salons and barbers are shut down."

What comes next for thousands across the state remains to been seen. Right now, some say even filing for unemployment can be hard.

"I actually tried to log on to unemployment today and I got kicked out of the website," Nachbar said. "I would assume there's going to be a very long delay."

"They are beyond family," Pure Concept Salon and Spa owner Renee O'Rourke-Heidrich said. "We are with them more than your family sometimes."

O'Rourke-Heidrich, who is also the sister of WCPO news anchor Tanya O'Rourke, has between 50 and 65 employees depending on the time of year.

"I have over a dozen people who are single-income so this is it," O'Rourke-Heidrich said. "So, it's very scary for them."

She decided to close two weeks before DeWine made his announcement, but now she doesn't know exactly how long they'll be closed.

"I was face-to-face with the people who it was going to make a big difference the moment I said we were shutting down," O'Rourke-Heidrich said. "That was the hardest thing I've had to do in a very long time. More so, because I know the moment I said that I was changing their life."

DeWine also ordered the shutdown of all but five of the state's Bureau of Motor Vehicles, closed facilities that provide driving tests and instructed Ohio State Highway Patrol not to issue tickets for those whose licenses expire during the pandemic.

