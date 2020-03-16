Here's how to apply for unemployment in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana

CINCINNATI — The governors of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana have all updated their state's unemployment rules in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

See below for your state's specific rules for applying for unemployment benefits.

OHIO

Here is an explanation of current unemployment benefits on the Ohio Job and Family Services website. By executive order, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made more workers eligible for unemployment benefits during the emergency declaration period. He also eliminated the one-week gap between the end of employment and the beginning of benefit eligibility.

How to file for unemployment:



File online here: unemployment.ohio.gov

File by phone: 877-644-6562

KENTUCKY

Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that Kentucky is taking steps to waive the waiting period to receive unemployment benefits for those who are losing their jobs because of COVID-19. The state will waive any work-search requirements attached to such benefits while the state of emergency is in effect.

How to file for unemployment:



File online here: kcc.ky.gov

File by phone: 502-564-2900, option 1

INDIANA

Indiana's Department of Workforce Development will request flexibility under federal and state law to expand eligibility for claimants and ease burdens on employers, Gov. Eric Holcomb's office said Monday.

The DWD has also suspended rules requiring people to physically appear at a Work One location to engage in reemployment services for the next four weeks.

How to file for unemployment:

