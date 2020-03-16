Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Here's how to apply for unemployment in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana

Posted: 5:13 PM, Mar 16, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-16 17:13:49-04
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
David Sorcher
Covington bars opened early to welcome St. Patrick's Day partiers on March 17, 2018. Bartender Taylor Beyer pulls a draught Smithwicks at the Cock and Bull Public House. Photo: David Sorcher
Celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Covington

CINCINNATI — The governors of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana have all updated their state's unemployment rules in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

See below for your state's specific rules for applying for unemployment benefits.

OHIO

Here is an explanation of current unemployment benefits on the Ohio Job and Family Services website. By executive order, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made more workers eligible for unemployment benefits during the emergency declaration period. He also eliminated the one-week gap between the end of employment and the beginning of benefit eligibility.

How to file for unemployment:

KENTUCKY

Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that Kentucky is taking steps to waive the waiting period to receive unemployment benefits for those who are losing their jobs because of COVID-19. The state will waive any work-search requirements attached to such benefits while the state of emergency is in effect.

How to file for unemployment:

  • File online here: kcc.ky.gov
  • File by phone: 502-564-2900, option 1

INDIANA

Indiana's Department of Workforce Development will request flexibility under federal and state law to expand eligibility for claimants and ease burdens on employers, Gov. Eric Holcomb's office said Monday.

The DWD has also suspended rules requiring people to physically appear at a Work One location to engage in reemployment services for the next four weeks.

How to file for unemployment:

  • File online here: in.gov/dwd
  • For questions call: 800-891-6499
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cincinnati

Watch local news anytime. Start streaming today!