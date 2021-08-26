Xavier requires students to get COVID-19 vaccine before spring 2022 semester

CINCINNATI — Citing the full FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Xavier University president Dr. Colleen Hanycz announced Wednesday all students will be required to be vaccinated before the start of the spring 2022 semester.

Students will have two deadlines to show proof their immunization.

Before October 18, 2021, students who do not demonstrate they have received full or partial vaccination will not be allowed to register for classes for the spring semester.

Students must be fully vaccinated by January 3, 2022.

“The good news is that 77% of our students and 85% of our faculty and staff area already fully vaccinated, and we anticipate an increase in those rates as we complete the final stages of surveying student and employee vaccination status over the next several days,” Hanycz said.

The University hosted a series of vaccination clinics at the Cintas Center in early 2021. Vaccines are currently available at Xavier’s student health services.

Xavier is currently under an indoor masking protocol that came into effect on Monday, August 9.

