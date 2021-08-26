Watch
NewsCoronavirusCOVID Vaccine

Actions

Xavier requires students to get COVID-19 vaccine before spring 2022 semester

items.[0].image.alt
Xavier.edu
<p>File photo of Xavier University.</p>
Xavier University student sues for tuition refund over remote learning
Posted at 8:34 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 20:34:37-04

CINCINNATI — Citing the full FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Xavier University president Dr. Colleen Hanycz announced Wednesday all students will be required to be vaccinated before the start of the spring 2022 semester.

Students will have two deadlines to show proof their immunization.

Before October 18, 2021, students who do not demonstrate they have received full or partial vaccination will not be allowed to register for classes for the spring semester.

Students must be fully vaccinated by January 3, 2022.

“The good news is that 77% of our students and 85% of our faculty and staff area already fully vaccinated, and we anticipate an increase in those rates as we complete the final stages of surveying student and employee vaccination status over the next several days,” Hanycz said.

The University hosted a series of vaccination clinics at the Cintas Center in early 2021. Vaccines are currently available at Xavier’s student health services.

Xavier is currently under an indoor masking protocol that came into effect on Monday, August 9.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state

Coronavirus

Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and Quick Facts

11:03 AM, Apr 13, 2020

Senior Reporter Larry Seward is focusing his reporting on the COVID-19 vaccine to bring you answers and information. Contact Larry at 513-667-4804 or larry.seward@wcpo.com.