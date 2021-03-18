Cintas Center opens as mass vaccination site Thursday

CINCINNATI — Instead of going to the Cintas Center to watch a basketball game, thousands of people from the Tri-State will go to the arena over the next few days to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

From 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, the Cintas Center will be the only mass vaccination clinic in Greater Cincinnati, offering 10,000 people the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Then, from April 8-10, people will be able to get the second dose.

In order to get both doses, people need to make appointments on Kroger's website here. After answering a handful of questions, the site will ask for a location, and if you put in the ZIP code "45207," the Cintas Center should be available as a vaccination site.

If the Cintas Center is not available after putting in that ZIP code, officials ask that you check back periodically since there are 10,000 available spots.

The clinic is not accepting walk-in patients.

