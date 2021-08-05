Watch
Cincinnati-area hospitals to require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees

Posted at 9:01 AM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 10:25:59-04

CINCINNATI — All Cincinnati-area hospitals will require employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as the hospital systems combat rising cases and hospitalizations, the Health Collaborative announced Thursday.

Representatives and leadership from Greater Cincinnati hospitals met Thursday to make the announcement.

“At this stage in the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe that the best way to keep our patients, families, and employees safe is through vaccination and continuing to follow all of the proven safety precautions,” said Cincinnati Children's CEO Michael Fisher during a Thursday press conference. “This vaccination requirement highlights our commitment to our community to ensure there is minimal risk of acquiring COVID-19 from our employees – and provides further reassurance that it is safe for children and families to seek the inpatient, outpatient and preventative healthcare they need.”

Cincinnati Children's Medical Center, Tri-Health, Christ Hospital and Mercy Health are among those confirmed to be requiring the shot for employees. Hospital leaders said there will be some exemptions for staff, such as religious reasons.

Most employees will be required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, though some hospitals have not yet set a deadline. Hospital leaders said the implementation will be similar to how they require other vaccines.

The announcement comes as businesses across the Tri-State are considering making the employee vaccinations mandatory.

WCPO will continue to update this story.

Senior Reporter Larry Seward is focusing his reporting on the COVID-19 vaccine to bring you answers and information. Contact Larry at 513-667-4804 or larry.seward@wcpo.com.