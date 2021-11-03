'She can go back to doing gymnastics' | First young children receive COVID-19 vaccines in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Medical teams across Cincinnati immediately began administering COVID-19 vaccines to those 5 to 11 years old Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use Tuesday night.

Day one of eligibility for this age group brought an initial rush of patients out to pediatrician offices across the city.

“This is a huge thing,” said one mother, Joanna Contorno. “She’s very excited she can go back to doing gymnastics and stuff in the Winter and indoor sports.”

Her child was among the first group to receive it in Cincinnati through their doctor’s office.

Larry Corbus brought his two grandchildren to get the vaccine.

“They're also very excited about going to restaurants again inside,” said Corbus. “They haven't been going inside at all, and they're going to be able to do that. And we're also planning on a family trip that we couldn't take.”

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and UC Health began taking patients by appointments.

”Children have tolerated this vaccine very well,” said Dr. Patty Manning-Courtney.

She is Chief of Staff at Cincinnati Children’s. She said the side effects after the vaccine are typically milder in children than adults.

She addressed some misinformation circulating about fertility and myocarditis.

“There’s no impact from these vaccines on fertility,” said Manning-Courtney. “[Myocarditis] was not seen in our cohort of vaccine trial participants. Which is great. Even when it is seen, it’s very mild, and it is six to seven times more commonly seen when you get COVID.”

Still, some parents ask, why do it since the virus is less deadly to this age group?

“You're banking on it being mild when we've told you many times that we see children every day, including today, at Cincinnati Children's Hospital hospitalized with moderate to severe COVID,” said Manning-Courtney.

Plus, she said, it slows the spread of the virus to those more vulnerable to children.

Those who received the vaccine Wednesday should be fully vaccinated by Christmas.

“Last year, before the vaccine, we would come and see them and stay outside the whole time. Even at Christmas time,” said Corbus. "So, this means a whole lot.”

CVS and Walgreens are starting vaccinations for this age group this weekend.

Kroger says it is prepared to administer pediatric doses of the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine formulated for use in people age 5 to 11 years old. The online scheduling tool will be updated soon to reflect this change, and patients may visit www.kroger.com/covidvaccine [kroger.com] to schedule an appointment.

You can make an appointment with Cincinnati Children’s by clicking here.

To make an appointment through UC Health, call 513-584-DOSE (3673), weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., or visit uchealth.com/getting-your-vaccine.

NKY Health Department plans to start vaccinating this age group Monday at health centers in our four counties: Campbell, Grant, Boone, Kenton.

Hamilton County Public Health could start as early as Thursday.

Clermont County Public Health is taking appointments through the Armorvax website.

