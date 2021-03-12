Colerain Township Fire Department to vaccinate homebound residents

Menu

Millions of people across the country are lining up each day to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but for many, that’s not a possibility. The Colerain Township Fire Department is working to make the shot accessible to those who are homebound.
Posted at 10:59 PM, Mar 11, 2021
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Millions of people across the country are lining up each day to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but for many, that’s not a possibility. The Colerain Township Fire Department is working to make the shot accessible to people who are homebound.

The at-home vaccination program starts today, as Colerain Fire and EMS take the rollout on the road.

“We want to be part of this and we want to make a difference,” Colerain Township assistant fire chief Will Mueller said.

They’re in the business of saving lives, and now they’re doing their best to extinguish a pandemic.

“We’re getting calls from people who are suffering from co-morbid conditions, multiple health issues that prohibit them from going out, or they’re afraid to get out because they’re worried about exposure,” Mueller said.

A new partnership with Hamilton County Public Health will allow Colerain Fire and EMS to vaccinate those who can’t leave their home regardless of age.

“If that person is confined to a wheelchair and they’re over 18 years old, we’ll come and do it,” Colerain Township Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services special projects manager Robert Rielage said.

Interested parties can visit this website to provide information for a parent or spouse. The department then calls to set up an appointment, taking the extra step virtually and in person to reach those in need.

“I’ve spent most of the day going to most of the major churches in Colerain Township and ... medical facilities to basically indicate this is what we have available if we have patients or you have parishioners who meet this criteria,” Rielage said.

The department is also asking people to be patient.

“Those that register, we’re going to work real hard to make sure they get the vaccine,” Mueller said.

This program is available to Colerain Township residents only.

Senior Reporter Larry Seward is focusing his reporting on the COVID-19 vaccine to bring you answers and information. Contact Larry at 513-667-4804 or larry.seward@wcpo.com.