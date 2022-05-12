Coronavirus Update: President Biden releases statement as U.S. approaches 1 million COVID-19 deaths

CINCINNATI — COVID-19 has killed one million Americans, according to a White House statement from President Joe Biden.

The Associated Press is reporting President Biden will appeal for a renewed international commitment to attacking COVID-19 as he convenes a second virtual summit on the pandemic to mark the grim milestone.

"Each an irreplaceable loss," President Biden said in a statement.

"I know the pain of that black hole in your heart. It is unrelenting. But I also know the ones you love are never truly gone. They will always be with you."

President Biden warned that as a nation, we must not grow numb to such sorrow.

"We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and do everything we can to save as many lives as possible, as we have with more testing, vaccines and treatments than ever before," he said.

The president added that it is critical for Congress to act and work to sustain these resources in the months ahead.

Demand for COVID-19 vaccines has dropped in some countries as infections and deaths have declined globally in recent months, particularly as the omicron variant has proved to be less severe than earlier versions of the disease. However, the U.S. is headed into what could be yet another COVID-19 surge, with cases rising in most states after a two-month decline.

According to experts, the coming wave will likely be caused by a mutant called BA.2. It's thought to be 30% more contagious than omicron. Health leaders said the wave will be bigger than it looks because cases are extremely under-reported due to more at-home testing.

Despite the statement from the White House, numbers from the CDC, World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins University have not yet reached the one-million mark.

As of 1:15 p.m. May 11, the CDC reported 995,747 American deaths from COVID-19.

As of 6:14 p.m. May 11, The World Health Organization reported 990,599 American deaths from COVID-19

As of 7:20 a.m. May 12, Johns Hopkins University reported 998,997 American deaths from COVID-19

Where do the numbers stand right now in the Tri-State?

COVID-19 cases in our region are seeing a slight uptick. That being said, that is nowhere near what we were seeing just a few months ago in December and January.

OHIO

Ohio updates its COVID-19 data every Thursday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Here's where things stand as of Thursday, May 5:

Total cases: 2,708,071

Total deaths: 38,493

KENTUCKY

Kentucky updates its COVID-19 data every Monday, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Here's where things stand as of Monday, May 9:

Total cases: 1,333,077

Total Deaths: 15,734

Photo by: Christian LeDuc Here's a look at where things stand with the virus in Kentucky.

Click HERE to head to Kentucky's dashboard.

INDIANA

Indiana updates its COVID-19 data three times a week, according to the states' COVID-19 dashboard website. Here's where things stand as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, May 10:

Total Cases: 1,711,268

Total Deaths: 22,684

Click HERE to head to Indiana's dashboard.

READ MORE

Coronavirus could become as seasonal as the flu, CDC chief says

Coronavirus can infect and destroy placenta in expecting mothers, study warns

Biden seeks $10B for aid to Ukraine, $22.5B for coronavirus

The Associated Press and ABC contributed to this article.