Coronavirus could become as seasonal as the flu, CDC chief says

ROBERTO PFEIL/ASSOCIATED PRESS
An elderly patient sneezes holding a tissue handkerchief on Friday, January 14, 2005 in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Roberto Pfeil)
Posted at 12:18 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 12:18:10-05

Coronavirus could be on the same track to be as seasonal as the flu.

CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky told NBC News on Monday, “I do anticipate that this is probably going to be a seasonal virus," referring to COVID-19.

The comment comes as case numbers continue to fall across the country.

According to CDC data, the daily new case average dropped by 28.5% on March 2 from the previous week.

The number of hospitalizations nationwide has also decreased by 43% in the past two weeks.

Dr. Walensky went on to say that annual vaccinations will help the country keep the virus under control.

The FDA has also expressed similar thoughts on the future of COVID-19.

Director Dr. Scott Gottlieb said last week he expects low case numbers this summer before they tick up again in the fall.

If this does happen, it will be the first time the U.S. avoid a COVID-19 surge during the summer since the pandemic started.

