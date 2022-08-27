Hope to Dream event gifts 75 Greater Cincinnati children with beds of their own

CINCINNATI — St. Vincent de Paul's Hope to Dream fundraiser took place Saturday where 75 Greater Cincinnati children received a bed of their own to sleep in.

The fundraiser is St. Vincent de Paul's way of addressing the need for more beds in Greater Cincinnati to ensure children have a safe and comfortable place to sleep each night.

"All the data certainly proves that a good night sleep will help kids be successful in the classroom," said Mike Dunn, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul Cincinnati.

Dunn said St. Vincent de Paul gives out more than 1,500 bed vouchers every year.

"When we visit our neighbors in their homes, it's very apparent multiple family members might be sharing a bed or worst case scenario, you realize there's not a bed in the home," Dunn said.

Saturday's Hope to Dream event saw 75 Cincinnati families receive the dreamy gift of a bed. Alongside St. Vincent de Paul, Morris Furniture and WCPO partnered together to help the cause.

Volunteers spent all morning building the beds so the kids could see — or jump around on — their new gift, and then the volunteers tore them down and moved them into dozens of homes.

Jamila Little, a Westwood mom whose two daughters received beds Saturday, said the new beds mean a lot, especially with a long year of moving into a new home.

"I feel like it's a good thing with so much happening in the city right now that kids are able to look forward to some good things, some positive things," Little said.

Morris Furniture provided the 75 beds to celebrate its 75th anniversary and to give back to the communities the company serves.

"It's amazing the number of kids who don't have a bed of their own and sleeping on a bed is just so important because there are so many kids who are sleeping on the floor, they're sleeping on a char, on a sofa or with another family member," said Rob Klaben, chief communications officer for Morris Furniture.

In addition to the twin bed set each family received, children also received other items like stuffed animals, gift cards, back-to-school supplies and personal care items that were all donated.

The event also included games for the kids and their families prior to the bed reveal.

"It's a wonderful feeling to see this all take place," Dunn said. "This kids' smiles just warm your heart."

