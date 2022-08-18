Fairfield Township second grader uses lemonade stand money to help classmates get school supplies

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One Fairfield North Elementary student is on a sweet mission to help his classmates get back-to-school supplies.

Second grader Cayden Cummings is donating the almost $2,500 he raised through his lemonade stand to his elementary school for school supplies and other items for North students in need.

It's not Cummings' first time helping the school. Over three years, Cummings has raised more than $7,000 for Fairfield North. In 2021, his donations helped the school buy a new piece of playground equipment. Principal Denise Hayes said his generosity has overwhelmed the school community.

"He's a great example of little people doing big things in our community," Hayes said.

The 7-year-old's mother, Alayna, said giving to others is exactly what the pint-size entrepreneur wants to do.

"He's awesome, he's very energetic, he's Mr. Athlete — just the sweetest, most kind kid you'd ever want to meet," she said.

According to the National Retail Federation, spending on supplies is up 40% as prices climb because of inflation and supply chain issues. Alayna said her son understands that supplies are costly.

“With inflation, I would imagine everybody's situation is kind of a difficult time right now,” she said. “I’m thankful that we are now in a position that we can help and so grateful that I have a son that's wanting to do that at his age."

Cummings said he hopes his actions inspire others.

“Maybe they can do the same thing,” he said.

