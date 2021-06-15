Free toy giveaway outside TQL Stadium today

CINCINNATI — Who needs Christmas in July when you can have it in June? Children from across the Tri-State can get a free toy outside of TQL Stadium in the West End Tuesday.

Toys for Tots, OneSource and 14 other corporations and nonprofits got together and created Unplug and Play, a toy drive initiative that began with more than 16,000 toys to give to children across the Tri-State.

Officials said the program allows children to just be children after a rough year, and it also shows them the importance of volunteering and giving back.

"This is very important to me from a community service standpoint," said Nick Keyes, co-founder of BDK Fund. "It's also very important to me to have my kids involved and their friends involved to take this in at an early age and really know how to give back and why it's important... It's also about the smiles on all of the faces; kids get to go home and play with toys and enjoy life."

Tuesday's toy giveaway outside of the stadium is one of eight giveaways planned across the city. The most recent was outside of Elder High School and was considered a success.

Tuesday's giveaway starts at 3:30 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m. Anyone is welcome to come by and pick up a toy, but organizers want to remind people that the toys are geared toward children 10 years old and younger.

Those who can't make it to Tuesday's event can visit one of two more giveaways already scheduled:

June 30, 12-2 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Christian Church, 4110 Bach Buxton Rd., Batavia.

July 29 at South Avondale Elementary School, 636 Prospect Pl., Cincinnati. Time TBD.