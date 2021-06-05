‘Unplug and Play’ toy giveaway Saturday at Elder High School

CINCINNATI — A free toy giveaway at Elder High School Saturday is geared toward giving kids a way to just be kids - something that will certainly put a smile on your child's face.

The initiative is called Unplug and Play, a partnership with OneSource, Toys for Tots and about 14 other corporations and nonprofits.

Saturday’s event runs from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome, but keep in mind the toys are geared toward children 10 and under.

After a difficult year for children, the event is designed to help them step back from technology and get back to just being kids.

Distributions scheduled across the Tri-State this summer will give more than 16,000 total toys to kids who just want to be kids.

"Kids have been stuck inside, going to school, having to make all sorts of adjustments, really grown-up adjustments and just haven't had time to just hang out, play with a toy, be with your buddies, just do something fun,” said Alyson Best with OneSource.

If you can’t make it to Saturday’s event, here are the next three opportunities this summer: