2 rides at Kings Island temporarily closed after deadly accident at Six Flags in Georgia

Two rides at Kings Island are temporarily closed after a deadly accident at Six Flags in Georgia.

A park spokesperson told WCPO 9 News that Orion and Diamondback are closed for now due to concerns about other parks and similar attractions.

Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed similar attractions across our parks. The safety of our guests and team members remains one of our highest priorities.

The park says it has no timeline for when the rides will reopen.

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