Top 9 local restaurants open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

CINCINNATI — While it seems like the world slows down around the holidays, there's still some businesses, including restaurants, that stay open.

If you don't feel like cooking or you're not one to celebrate Christmas, there are plenty of local restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day that you can enjoy. Yes, national chains like McDonald's will also be open, but we're all in on supporting local and it simply feels right around the holidays.

Here are the Top 9 local restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Open only on Christmas Eve:

W Bar + Bistro

Located in Westwood, W Bar + Bistro will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. In addition to the restaurant's regular menu selections, W Bar + Bistro is also offering a ham dinner special fro Christmas Eve. For $29, you can get honey glazed spiral-cut ham, salad with a dinner roll, house-made mashed potatoes, charred green beans and dessert. To reserve a table, you can click here.

Gilligan's on the Green

Owned by the same people as W Bar + Bistro, Gilligan's on the Green is also set to be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Wyoming-located restaurant, which is set inside a former firehouse, will serve its full menu as well as a prime rib special for $44. The special includes a 14-ounce prime rib, salad, mashed potatoes and green beans. Outside of its food, Gilligan's also serves a wide range of beers from West Side Brewing. You can reserve a table here.

Libby's Southern Comfort

Open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Libby's Southern Comfort will be serving up its award-winning Southern cuisine. The restaurant will be offering its normal menu, as well as weekend specials, including Cajun shrimp deviled eggs, Libby's fried cod sandwich, salmon New Orleans and vanilla creme brulee.

Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:

Red Roost Tavern

Located in the Hyatt Regency in downtown Cincinnati, Red Roost Tavern is set to be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 4-10 p.m. The restaurant has a variety of salads, entrees and desserts as well as a large wine program and cocktail menu.

Belterra Park's Stadium Sports Bar & Grill

For those wanting to have some fun while grabbing food on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, Belterra Park's Stadium Sports Bar & Grill will be open. The restuarant will be open its normal hours on both days, which is 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both Christmas Eve and Day. Outside of Stadium Spots Bar & Grill, the Anderson Township racino's various bars will also be open.

The Pacific Kitchen

Serving fusion-style cuisine from more than 20 counties, The Pacific Kitchen in Montgomery has something everyone will enjoy. Opened from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, The Pacific Kitchen is great for both lunch or dinner. The restaurant has everything from dim sum to ramen to hot pots and more. You can click here to view Pacific Kitchen's full menu.

Christine's Casual Dining

Open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Christine's Casual Dining is perfect for lunch or dinner during the holidays. The Green Township restaurant has a wide variety of options on its menu, serving Filipino, American, Mexican and Italian foods.

Turfway Park restaurants

The Florence-located racing and gaming center is also set to have both of its restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Churchill's Bourbon & Brew, which serves a variety of burgers, steaks, salads and more, is open until 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day. Serena's Pizzeria is also open as well.

The Wooden Barrel

A small "mom and pop" place in West Chester, according to its Facebook page, The Wooden Barrel is set to be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The restaurant has breakfast, lunch and dinner options and will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day. Outside of the restaurant's normal menu, The Wooden Barrel will also be serving glazed ham, corn, baked beans, mac and cheese, potato salad, dinner rolls and apple pie on Christmas Day for $19.99.