Top 9 bakeries, pastry shops in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Whether you prefer donuts, croissants or some other type of treat, there's a bakery or pastry shop in the Tri-State that will satiate your sweet tooth.

The Tri-State is home to bakeries such as Busken and Servatti's, which have been around for decades and grown into large companies with several locations, but there's also smaller businesses offering the same quality sweets. Based on a culmination of Yelp and Google reviews, here are the Top 9 bakeries and pastry shops to check out in the Tri-State:

Maker Bakers Co.

Maker Bakers Co. is located in Over-the-Rhine's Findlay Market. The bakery offers daily assortments as well as pre-ordered treats, such as cheesecakes, pies, cakes and more. The bakery is open six days a week from Tuesday through Sunday. From the bakery's daily assortments, guests can expect cinnamon rolls, danishes, cookies and other handmade products.

Mon Petit Choux

Mon Petit Choux is bringing European treats to the Queen City, according to the bakery's website. The Cheviot pastry shop makes a variety of handcrafted sweet treats every morning, including croissants, buttery danishes, tarts, cream puffs, eclairs and more. Customers can also special order cakes from the bakery, as well.

Chako Bakery Cafe

Opening in 2017 in Covington, Chako Bakery Cafe uses "hand made and natural baking processes with unique Japanese ingredients and fresh seasonal produce," according to the shop's website. The cafe offers different breads and sweet treats, such as matcha roll cake, cookies, banana pound cake, azuki sweet bread and more. Cakes can also be special ordered ahead of time.

Boosalis Baking

Serving European pastries, Boosalis Baking opened its Kenwood location in 2022. The bakery, which is opened Tuesday through Sunday, opened its first store farther north near Dayton in Centerville. The bakery has an assortment of pastries each day, including coffee cake, scones, Kouign-amman, which is a French pastry, monkey bread and more.

Brown Bear Bakery

Located along E 13th Street in Over-the-Rhine, Brown Bear Bakery, which is open Tuesday through Sunday, uses all locally sourced ingredients in its pastries. The bakery's menu changes regularly based on the season, and customers can expect both savory and sweet treats, such as foccacia, croissants, brownies, pain au chocolat and much more.

Golden Hands Bakery

Family owned and operated in Fairfax, Golden Hands Bakery offers pastries, pretzels, breads and more daily. Alongside the other goodies, Golden Hands, which is open seven days a week, offers more than 80 different types of donuts, such as cherry blossom, salted caramel and favorites like classic glazed and chocolate iced.

El Camino Baking Company

Located in College Hill, El Camino Baking Company makes handcrafted pastries, such as chocolate raspberry danishes, biscotti, brioche coffee cake, cinnamon rolls and more, as well as seasonal offerings. The bakery is open Wednesday through Sunday, and it also offers naturally leavened, fresh milled breads every day too.

Sebastian Bakehouse

The idea behind Sebastian Bakehouse was helmed by Randy Sebastian and Laura Kate Adelman during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bakery first opened in small storefront in Mariemont but it recently announced its moving to Summit Park in Blue Ash this summer. The bakery offers tons of pastry options, including savory and sweet croissants, cookies, brioche, cruffins, eclairs and much more.

Cherbourg Cyprus

Cherbourg Cyprus, which is is located across the street from OTR's Findlay Market, is dedicated to gluten-free and nut-free baking, according to its website. The bakery, which is open Wednesday through Sunday, has both savory and sweet treats, such as zucchini mini loaf, quiche, donuts, muffins, lemon bars, scones and more. For those traveling to the Columbus area, you can also enjoy Cherbourg Cyprus' sister bakery in Bexley.