Scripps cutting 300 jobs, joining list of companies to have layoffs

CINCINNATI — E.W. Scripps Co. will eliminate 300 jobs in the next 12 months as part of a national restructuring aimed at reducing annual expenses by $40 million. The cuts represent about 5% of 5,600-employee workforce, according to the company's most recent annual report to shareholders.

The Cincinnati-based media company, parent company of WCPO 9 News, announced the job cuts as part of its fourth-quarter earnings release.

“The reorganization work will include the centralization of some services and the consolidation of layers of management across the company,” CEO Adam Symson said in a press release. “We expect to realize savings of at least $40 million. Our end goal, however, is not just a more efficient structure but a smarter one, designed to use the breadth of our assets to accelerate the company’s growth.”

The company reported a $73 million profit on revenue of $680.9 million for the quarter ending Dec. 31. That revenue was $9.8 million less than Wall Street analysts were expecting, while its earnings-per-share performance of $0.84 was 17 cents lower than expectations.

Scripps shares opened 10% lower when trading began Friday. By late morning, the stock was down 16% from Thursday's close of $14.54.

Scripps joins a list of more than 80 U.S. companies to announce layoffs in 2023, a trend that has eliminated 93,000 jobs at tech companies so far, according to Crunchbase.

The company has yet to reveal how the restructuring will impact local employment.