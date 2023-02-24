Watch Now
Scripps cutting 300 jobs, joining list of companies to have layoffs

Q4 earnings disappoint investors
WCPO file photo
Scripps Center downtown is the headquarters of E.W. Scripps Co.
Posted at 11:46 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 11:46:57-05

CINCINNATI — E.W. Scripps Co. will eliminate 300 jobs in the next 12 months as part of a national restructuring aimed at reducing annual expenses by $40 million. The cuts represent about 5% of 5,600-employee workforce, according to the company's most recent annual report to shareholders.

The Cincinnati-based media company, parent company of WCPO 9 News, announced the job cuts as part of its fourth-quarter earnings release.

“The reorganization work will include the centralization of some services and the consolidation of layers of management across the company,” CEO Adam Symson said in a press release. “We expect to realize savings of at least $40 million. Our end goal, however, is not just a more efficient structure but a smarter one, designed to use the breadth of our assets to accelerate the company’s growth.”

The company reported a $73 million profit on revenue of $680.9 million for the quarter ending Dec. 31. That revenue was $9.8 million less than Wall Street analysts were expecting, while its earnings-per-share performance of $0.84 was 17 cents lower than expectations.

Scripps shares opened 10% lower when trading began Friday. By late morning, the stock was down 16% from Thursday's close of $14.54.

Scripps joins a list of more than 80 U.S. companies to announce layoffs in 2023, a trend that has eliminated 93,000 jobs at tech companies so far, according to Crunchbase.

The company has yet to reveal how the restructuring will impact local employment.

