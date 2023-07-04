Sales booming for Tri-State fireworks retailers

LOVELAND, Ohio — It's almost the Fourth of July, which means it's time for fireworks!

July 3 is one of the busiest days of the year for fireworks sales nationwide.

Andrew Rebhun stopped by Rozzi’s Fireworks in Loveland to pick up some necessities for his holiday celebrations.

"Fun, barbecue and fireworks. That's what makes the Fourth of July," Rebhun said.

Nancy Rozzi, president of Rozzi's Fireworks, said business is booming ahead of the holiday. June 30 through July 4 are their busiest days of the year when it comes to fireworks sales, with a line of customers waiting to get into the store throughout the day on Monday.

“Probably about 300 to 400 people a day,” she said. “Today will probably be about 500-600, tomorrow probably the same."

Rebhun said he goes to Rozzi’s every year for his fireworks needs.

"I like the Saturn missile batteries and the cakes," he said. "I'm a big cake man."

The American Pyrotechnics Association predicts revenues could exceed $2.3 billion for the 2023 fireworks season. In Ohio, adults can now legally set off "consumer grade" fireworks on certain days of the year, including the Fourth of July, helping boost local retailers.

“We've seen an increase in sales," Rozzi said. “I think it's just it's brought in a level of customer that now is a little more comfortable than they were before."

The law has even helped spike sales for Northern Kentucky retailers.

"We've had more Ohio customers come down and buy more fireworks," said Cole Dant, assistant manager of Phantom Fireworks in Florence.

Phantom Fireworks was slammed on Monday with last-minute shoppers like Tim Rowland stocking up on fireworks for the holiday.

"Celebrate, have some friends over, they're bringing fireworks, gonna be a good time," Rowland said.

One thing all fireworks retailers emphasized was the importance of keeping safety at top of mind throughout festivities.

“Read all the directions on the consumer fireworks, have a designated shooter, no alcohol,” Rozzi said. “Always have a bucket of water handy and never hold anything in your hand."

Rozzi said that will be important during their own Fourth of July fireworks shows happening across the Tri-State area. She said they have about 15 on Monday night and 20 happening on Tuesday.