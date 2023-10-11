RENDERINGS: New sports bar coming to the Foundry downtown

CINCINNATI — The site of the former Macy's store in downtown Cincinnati, now known as "The Foundry," is getting another new concept: A sports and entertainment bar/venue.

The company behind Downtown Cincinnati's sushi and cocktail restaurant Baru and the Voices of America Country Music Festival in West Chester, Further Concepts and Investors, revealed on Wednesday renderings for the new bar.

It's called "Vintage on Race," and it's slated to open early next year in an 8,000 square-foot space at 500 Race Street in the Cincinnati Center City Development Corp.'s (3CDC) mixed-use development.

"Vintage on Race will combine the warmth of a family bar with the luxury of an athletics club," a spokesperson for 3CDC said in a press release. "(It) will aim to be a place for both community and play. Walking the line between upscale and comfortable, it will be a space to meet old friends, celebrate with coworkers, take in a game, or spend a night on the town."

Owner of Further Concepts and Investors Tyler Wogenstahl said he wants the spot to be a place where patrons can lounge and unwind.

"There’s plenty of comfortable seating perfect for kicking back to watch a game, socializing with friends, or taking in some live music with a drink in hand," said Wogenstahl. "It’s exciting to have designed a space that will bring this type of energy and entertainment back to an area so rich with Cincinnati history.”

3CDC said the space is designed with a carefully chosen color palette used throughout to balance warmth and vibrancy with a nostalgic flair. Hughes of gold copper, orange magenta and deep blues come together to give the space a groovy, retro vibe, according to designers.

Further Concepts and Investors

Lindzie Gunnels, commercial leasing manager with 3CDC said she's excited to see this new vision come to life. According to Gunnels, Vintage on Race will be a "huge contributor" to further activating the downtown area.

By next year, the Foundry will have 81% of its ground-floor space leased. And 3CDC said it's in conversations with potential tenants for the remaining space.