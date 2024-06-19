P&G to relocate thousands of jobs, to close Winton Hill Business Center

CINCINNATI — Procter & Gamble Co. is set to relocate thousands of jobs starting at the end of 2024.

P&G told WCPO 9 on Wednesday that it will transition its Cincinnati-area-based roles at the Winton Hill Business Center to either P&G's General Offices in downtown or the Mason Business & Innovation Center in Mason.

The transitions will take place over the course of the next five years.

"Plans are always subject to change, but roughly 300 employees are scheduled to transition to P&G's General Offices by the end of the this year, while others will transition to the Mason Business Innovation Center beginning in 2026 and beyond," P&G said in a statement.

P&G, which is one of the leading consumer goods corporations in the U.S., did not give an estimated number of jobs headed to Mason, but the transition will be multi-phased.

The Winton Hill Business Center has been home to portions of the company's baby, family and feminine care businesses since hundreds of jobs were moved downtown in 2016. The 263-acre Winton Hill center first opened in 1958 and was last renovated in 2005. Over the years, it has housed research labs, planning and logistics teams, food-brand headquarters and more.

"P&G remains committed to greater Cincinnati, the place we've called home since 1837," P&G said in a statement.

The company said both the downtown offices and Mason center are best position to meet the objective of "looking at the space to enable innovation needs with best-in-class laboratories and offices."