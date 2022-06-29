P&G to offer travel expense assistance in the wake of Roe v. Wade overturn

CINCINNATI — In the wake of SCOTUS' decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Procter & Gamble is the latest company to announce that it will offer assistance for travel expenses related to medical treatment, P&G said in a press release.

The Cincinnati-based company joins a long list of other businesses and corporations, including Kroger, to offer travel support for medical care.

In its press release, P&G stated how a range of "external factors" are continuing to affect access to healthcare in the U.S. The company goes on to specifically mention the decision of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, which was the deciding factor in overturning Roe v. Wade.

P&G's new healthcare coverage will be effective on Jan. 1 2023, and P&G will expand coverage for travel expenses incurred for medical treatment from a provider that is not within a 50-mile radius.

"Under our current U.S. healthcare plans, travel support is limited to specific conditions, such as some organ transplants," P&G said. "Beginning in January, this travel support will be available for a broad range of medical care covered under the plans."

The company said it will continue to monitor policy and legal developments that may impact its healthcare plans.

"Access to healthcare is an important issue to many people, and we recognize their broad range of views," P&G said. "P&G's focus is on providing healthcare flexibility and access for our employees and their families."

Here is a list of other companies that are offering employees out-of-state abortion assistance:



Microsoft

Apple

Meta (Facebook)

Yelp

Disney

Uber

Netflix

Bumble

Match Group

Box.com

Levi Strauss & Co

Comcast-NBC Universal

Warner Bros Discovery

Conde Nast

JPMorgan Chase

Nike

Starbucks

Dicks Sporting Goods

Alaska Airlines

Goldman Sachs

Zillow

Tesla

Airbnb

Patagonia

DoorDash

PayPal

Reddit

Buzzfeed

