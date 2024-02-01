Mini golf, IV wellness therapy coming to Newport on the Levee in 2024

NEWPORT, Ky. — Two new businesses are set to open at Newport on the Levee.

Par 3, a miniature golf concept, and Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, a IV therapy clinic, both signed leases at the location. Par 3 is expected to open in late summer, while Prime IV will open later in 2024.

Par 3 will be housed in a massive, almost 17,000-square-foot space at The Levee with three different nine-hole courses for guests of all skill levels and ages. The courses will feature over-the-top designs that even include a few nods to local sports teams.

Outside of mini golf, Par 3 will also have a full bar as well as indoor and outdoor dining areas with TVs, a gaming zone and a VIP section for large private groups.

Par 3's food menu is expected to serve "visually appealing, high-end, shareable small plates" as well as specialty cocktails.

Bringing something a lil different to The Levee, Prime IV will bring intravenous therapy to Newport.

Prime IV infuses vitamins and minerals into the bloodstream through IVs, which are administered by licensed medical staff.

The therapy is given in a spa-like setting, and guests can choose from a wide variety of treatments, such as boosting the immune system, increasing energy, rejuvenating hair and skin health and more.

The Newport location, which will be across from Brio Italian Grille, is the second Kentucky location for the brand. In the Tri-State, Prime IV already has locations in Florence, Anderson Township, Mason and Liberty Township. The company is also expected to open spas in Kenwood, Fort Wright, Hyde Park and Rookwood, according to its website.

Par 3 and Prime IV are the latest of multiple businesses joining the revitalized Levee. In December, the first Lego cafe in the region, The Brickery, opened its doors.

Gabrielle Burch, The Levee's general manager, said they continue to see an increase in popularity at The Levee, especially with new openings and new family-friendly additions like the indoor playground.

"Visitor foot traffic was up 15% year-over-year at the end of the 2023, and we're looking forward to generating even more buzz by giving a warm Newport welcome to these experience-driven brands," Burch said.