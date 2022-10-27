Meals on Wheels, Northside Distilling Co. combining the love of pie and bourbon to help feed local seniors

CINCINNATI — It’s a partnership made in heaven for the Thanksgiving holiday — combining your love of bourbon and pie.

Meals on Wheels Southwest Ohio & Northern Kentucky is partnering with Northside Distilling Co. to sell a special bourbon as a part of its annual Bust a Crust! fundraiser.

Northside Distilling Co. has created a limited edition Bust a Crust! Bourbon. The 375 ml bottle sells for $39.99 and 750 ml for $54.99.

A portion of proceeds from the sale of each bottle goes to helping support Meals on Wheels.

The fundraiser, now in its third year, also partners with local bakeries to sell Thanksgiving pies.

The “pie masters” including Busken, Walt’s Hitching Post, Taste of Belgium and many more that donate thousands of pies.

You can order four different pies for $25 each: pumpkin, sweet potato, pecan and apple. Pie sales run through Nov. 11.

In 2021, Bust A Crust! sold more than 3,000 pies, which provided more than 10,000 seniors in the region with meals and more.

This year's goal is 5,000 pies, which would provide assistance to more than 15,000 local seniors.

Jennifer Steele, Meals on Wheels CEO, said each pie sold provides meals for a local senior for an entire week.

Both bourbon and pies can be picked up on Nov. 19 at Xavier University's Alumni Building.

