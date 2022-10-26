Cincinnati's Ronald McDonald House serves 100,000th meal of the year

CINCINNATI — The Ronald McDonald House of Greater Cincinnati is serving its 100,000th meal this year on Wednesday.

This is the first time the organization has hit this milestone.

Organization officials say it is a reflection of the increased need for services.

The Ronald McDonald House of Greater Cincinnati provides support for families with critically ill children. Families can stay in the house, which is located next to Cincinnati Children’s in Avondale, while kids are receiving medical care.

Organization officials said these families are often exhausted, scared and financially drained. The services can help alleviate some of these burdens and allow families to focus on their kids.

Cincinnati’s Ronald McDonald House is the largest in the world. The house can care for 177 guest families every night.

The organization said this milestone would not be possible without the help of volunteers. Through the Taste of Hope meal program, groups of volunteers come to the Ronald McDonald house and prepare meals for families under the guidance of a professional chef.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can learn more here.