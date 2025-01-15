Longtime canoe, kayak rental on Little Miami River to close after 60 years

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — After 60 years of kayak and canoe trips, Morgan's Canoe and Outdoor Adventures is closing its Little Miami River location.

The kayak and canoe livery announced the closure on social media Wednesday, calling it a bittersweet goodbye.

The livery in Ft. Ancient, Ohio first opened in 1964 and has hosted thousands of canoe, kayak and rafting trips, events and more over the decades. The livery also had several cabins and a campground area alongside its canoe rentals.

"This is a perfectly beautiful ending to our lifelong stewardship of the river," the Morgan family wrote. "The legacy of this river and its importance to people and wildlife will live on through so many conservation efforts."

The company also announced that over 25 acres at the Warren County location will be protected land through a collaborative effort between the Little Miami Conservancy, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Susan Geier Peters Foundation.

"To our loyal customers and community: thank you for 60 amazing years," the family wrote. "Together, we've created memories that will last a lifetime and helped ensure the Little Miami River remains a treasure for future generations."

The Morgans will still have their other location in Brookville, Indiana, which is roughly 45 minutes from Cincinnati. The 120-acre location sits on the Whitewater River and offers canoe, kayak, rafting and tubing trips, as well as camping options.