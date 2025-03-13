Kroger launches new round of job cuts impacting roughly 200 downtown employees

CINCINNATI — The Kroger Co. is making a new round of job cuts this week, impacting roughly 200 employees from its downtown-based data analytics unit known as 84.51.

Sources told WCPO employees were notified as Kroger announced the creation of a new e-commerce business unit on March 11. Led by Chief Digital Officer Yael Cosset, the new unit “aligns the teams contributing to every aspect of the online customer experience,” according to a press release.

The promotion puts Cosset in charge of Kroger's Alternative Profit portfolio of businesses, including 84.51, financial services, Kroger Personal Finance and its retail media business, Kroger Precision Marketing.

It isn’t clear whether the new e-commerce unit is driving the latest round of cuts, which come about a month after a Kroger spokesperson acknowledged an initial round of roughly 200 job reductions in early February.

“As we continue delivering fresh, affordable food to our customers, we are focusing on key priority areas that support our go-to-market strategy,” the spokesperson said. “As part of this prioritization work, we announced team restructures and a small number of eliminated roles to improve efficiency.”

The new cuts are not likely driven by Kroger’s recent CEO change.

Interim CEO Ron Sargent told Wall Street analysts last week that the company’s strategic plan for 2025 was “nailed down” before he arrived.

“I certainly don’t plan to be a status quo CEO,” Sargent said. “But on the other hand, our plans are really solid for 2025 and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”

Sargent replaced longtime CEO Rodney McMullen on March 3, after a board investigation found his personal conduct was “inconsistent with Kroger’s Policy on Business Ethics.”

The surprise resignation followed a year of turbulence for Cincinnati’s largest company, including a failed merger with the rival grocery chain, Albertson’s, and the departure of Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip and Chief Marketing Officer Stuart Aitken since February 2024.