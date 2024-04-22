Kroger, Albertsons offer to sell more stores to close deal

CINCINNATI — The Kroger Co. and Albertsons grocery chain have agreed to sell more stores and “additional non-store assets” in an attempt to satisfy antitrust regulators.

The updated plan calls for C&S Wholesale Grocers to purchase 166 more stores than previously announced, bringing the total to 579 stores.

It also adds the Haggen retail banner, two private-label brands, a dairy facility and “increased distribution capacity” to the list of assets Kroger and Albertsons will sell to C&S if their deal survives antitrust scrutiny.

Kroger has been working since October 2022 to pull off a $24.6 billion acquisition of its largest supermarket rival.

After more than a year of research, the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the merger in February, claiming it will lead to higher prices and reduced bargaining power for labor unions. The FTC also objected to the companies’ plan to mitigate damage by selling 413 stores to C&S, the nation’s 8th largest privately owned company with annual sales of more than $34 billion, according to Forbes.

“Divesting these individual assets to a grocery wholesaler with limited experience operating retail supermarkets will fail to mitigate the substantial harm to consumers and workers from lost competition between Kroger and Albertsons,” said the FTC complaint. “C&S would be acquiring a patchwork of assets cobbled together by Kroger’s antitrust lawyers, not a standalone business likely to succeed.”

The latest divestiture plan addresses that criticism by providing more distribution capacity to C&S through “a combination of different and larger facilities as well as expanded transition services agreements to support C&S,” according to a Kroger press release. It also “expands the corporate and office infrastructure provided to C&S given the increased store set to ensure C&S can continue to operate the divested stores competitively and cohesively.”

States that either sued Kroger separately or joined the FTC’s lawsuit against the deal saw some of the biggest changes in the new divestiture plan. Arizona went from 24 divested stores to 101, while Colorado jumped from 52 to 61 divested stores.

Here is a list of stores being considered for sale:



Washington: 124 Albertsons Cos. and Kroger stores

California: 63 Albertsons Cos. stores

Colorado: 91 Albertsons Cos. stores

Oregon: 62 Albertsons Cos. and Kroger stores

Texas/Lousiana: 30 Albertsons Cos. stores

Arizona: 101 Albertsons Cos. stores

NEvada: 16 Albertsons Cos. stores

Illinois: 35 Albertsons Cos. and Kroger stores

Alaska: 18 Albertsons Cos. stores

Idaho: 10 Albertsons Cos. stores

New Mexico: 9 Albertsons Cos. stores

Montana/Utah/Wyoming: 11 Albertsons Cos. stores

DC/Maryland/Virginia/Delaware: 9 Harris Teeter stores

“The companies believe the amended divestiture package will bolster their position in regulatory challenges to the proposed merger, including pending court proceedings,” said a Kroger press release.

"Importantly, the updated divestiture plan continues to ensure no stores will close as a result of the merger and that all frontline associates will remain employed, all existing collective bargaining agreements will continue, and associates will continue to receive industry-leading health care and pension benefits alongside bargained-for wages,” Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said in the Kroger release. “Our proposed merger with Albertsons will bring lower prices and more choices to more customers and secure the long-term future of unionized grocery jobs."