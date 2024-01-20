Historic German restaurant in Corryville up for sale, or lease, once again

CINCINNATI — Beer stains on the floor in Corryville's Mecklenburg Gardens are likely older than most businesses currently open in Cincinnati.

The historic German restaurant and beer garden was established 159 years ago in 1865. Months after falling under new ownership and closing its doors in October, the establishment is once again being offered on the market by Onsite Retail Group's Joshua Rothstein.

"It's a shame that it's not operating," Rothstein said.

Rothstein wouldn't name the owner he represents but said his client bought the property while working on a deal with a third party to lease Mecklenburg Gardens.

The lessee would then renovate the property while preserving the establishment's long history, but Rothstein said the deal fell through, leaving the booths empty, the kitchen cold and the menus unread.

That is, at least, until someone else leases or buys the building.

"It leaves a great opportunity for somebody else to take it and make something great with it to keep the character, the integrity, the charm, the history that Mecklenburg Gardens has had for so many years," Rothstein said.

Rothstein said both he and the owner recognize a new buyer would be able to do whatever they like with the building, but a purchase or lease would come set for someone to preserve the history if they so choose.

"With the building, whether you buy it or lease it, you're going to get the furniture, the fixtures, the equipment, the liquor license, you can make the most of it," he said.

Rothstein said lease or purchase prices would be negotiable, and interested parties could reach him at josh@onsiteretailgroup.com or 513-268-4453.