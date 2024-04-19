Watch Now
Graeters ice cream serving limited edition flavor in honor of Flying Pig Marathon

Graeters ice cream
Posted at 10:19 AM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 10:19:02-04

CINCINNATI — Graeters just added back a limited-edition flavor to its menu.

The local ice cream shop announced on social media Thursday that it will be honoring the annual Flying Pig Marathon with the return of Flying Pig Tracks.

It is vanilla ice cream with peanut butter cups and fudge swirls.

So, if you're a chocolate and peanut butter fan, this is your flavor.

Graeter's is also still offering its flavor of the month ice cream, Strawberry Chocolate Chip, announced on April 1.

There is only a limited amount of the "Flying Pig Tracks" available at shops, so fly on over before it's too late.

You can buy it online or in person.

To find a Graeter's near you, click here.

