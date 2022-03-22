Macy's 'Backstage' discount section coming to local stores

CINCINNATI — Macy's is bringing its "Backstage" store-within-a-store discount section to its Kenwood and Florence locations in April.

The concept debuted in Macy's now-closed Tri-County store in 2018. The two Tri-State additions are part of a 37-location expansion of the Backstage sections nationwide.

In other locations across the country, like Dallas, TX., the Backstage store experience is a free-standing shopping location. That's not the case at either of the locations in the Tri-State, however — those Backstage locations will be within existing Macy's stores.

In preparation for the overall expansion, Macy's Backstage plans to hire for a range of positions for the new opening.

The Kenwood Macy's Backstage location will open on April 9, while the location in Florence will open on April 23.