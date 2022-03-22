Watch
Macy's 'Backstage' discount section coming to local stores

Posted at 4:45 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 16:45:52-04

CINCINNATI — Macy's is bringing its "Backstage" store-within-a-store discount section to its Kenwood and Florence locations in April.

The concept debuted in Macy's now-closed Tri-County store in 2018. The two Tri-State additions are part of a 37-location expansion of the Backstage sections nationwide.

In other locations across the country, like Dallas, TX., the Backstage store experience is a free-standing shopping location. That's not the case at either of the locations in the Tri-State, however — those Backstage locations will be within existing Macy's stores.

In preparation for the overall expansion, Macy's Backstage plans to hire for a range of positions for the new opening.

The Kenwood Macy's Backstage location will open on April 9, while the location in Florence will open on April 23.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

