Findlay Market's Fall Food Fest 2023: Here's what you'll get to try this year

CINCINNATI — It's almost time for Fall Food Fest at Findlay Market.
The annual event features samples of some of the very best fall dishes from more than 30 merchants and vendors, organizers said in a press release.
In addition to the sampling event, this year's festival will feature a photo booth, wine ring toss and live music throughout the day.
Here's a list of participating businesses and what you'll get to try:
- A “Mother’s Touch” Cakes - caramel apple mini cupcakes, vegan pumpkin mini cupcakes & GF sweet potato mini bars
- The Arepa Place- sweet mini cheese arepa
- Babushka Piergogi - sweet potato pierogi with caramelized onions, sour cream & chives
- BanaSun Smoothie Bar - apple, banana and cinnamon smoothie topped with granola
- Chacabanas - mini croquetas
- Chai For - chai
- Chino's Street Food - green curry
- Chocolate Potion - chocolate bites
- Churchill’s Fine Teas - "Nutcracker in New York" tea
- Dat’s Ole School Cookin’ - hush puppies, macaroni & cheese and bean soup
- Dean’s Mediterranean Imports - lentil soup with za'atar pita chips
- Deeper Roots Coffee - spiced fall tonic
- Eckerlin Meats - harvest cabbage chili
- Eliza Jane's BakeShop - gingerbread latte cookies and pecan pie brownies
- ETC Produce + Provisions - chocolate cookie with boozy cherries
- Flavors of the Isle - jerk chicken with red peas & rice
- Flourish Culinary Services - harvest salad with pumpkin maple dressing
- French Crust Cafe & Bistro - vadouvan butternut squash soup with a spaghetti squash and dried fruit salad
- The Gourmand Group - Mediterranean stack
- Gramma Debbie's Kitchen - squash & apple soup with homemade crouton and sour cream
- Honey Child Artisan Pops - pumpkin pie, pear cider, green tea passion fruit, blueberry and raspberry lemonade
- Joyously Sweet - autumn cupcake bouquet
- Juniper Seed - mushroom & beef(less) stroganoff with broccolini
- Luken's Poultry, Fish & Seafood - smoked salmon dip on crostini
- MaiRo & Co Dog Treat Bakery- "Fall Trio Treat Pack"
- Makers Bakers Co. - liquid apple pie drink & caramel apple pie slice
- Miley Pooh Sweets - vegan peach cobbler & pumpkin spice pound cake
- Olive Tree Catering- cachwe finger baklava
- Paktli - ancient puffed grain snacks
- The Rhined - caramelized onion crackers with prairie breeze cheddar & seasonal jam
- Sen by Kiki - oyster with apple mignonette
- Sunshine Caramel Co. - harvest spice caramel
- Tablespoon Cooking Co. - triple chocolate chunk brown butter cookie with flaky sea salt
- Taste of Belgium - pumpkin waffle with whipped cream & nutmeg
- That Dam Jam - "That Dam Jam Spicy Teriyaki Meatballs"
- Wendigo Tea Co. - "Bigfoot Black Tea" and "Mermaid Drink"
The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets are required. Organizers said they will have a very limited amount of on-site tickets available so, guests are strongly urged to get their tickets ahead of time. Click here for more information.
