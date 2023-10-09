Findlay Market's Fall Food Fest 2023: Here's what you'll get to try this year

CINCINNATI — It's almost time for Fall Food Fest at Findlay Market.

The annual event features samples of some of the very best fall dishes from more than 30 merchants and vendors, organizers said in a press release.

In addition to the sampling event, this year's festival will feature a photo booth, wine ring toss and live music throughout the day.

Here's a list of participating businesses and what you'll get to try:

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are required. Organizers said they will have a very limited amount of on-site tickets available so, guests are strongly urged to get their tickets ahead of time. Click here for more information.