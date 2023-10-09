Watch Now
MoneyLocal Business News

Actions

Findlay Market's Fall Food Fest 2023: Here's what you'll get to try this year

More than 30 businesses are participating
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Home Tour: Urban condos part of Over-the-Rhine Holiday Home Tour
Posted at 1:28 PM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 13:34:12-04

CINCINNATI — It's almost time for Fall Food Fest at Findlay Market.

The annual event features samples of some of the very best fall dishes from more than 30 merchants and vendors, organizers said in a press release.

In addition to the sampling event, this year's festival will feature a photo booth, wine ring toss and live music throughout the day.

Here's a list of participating businesses and what you'll get to try:

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets are required. Organizers said they will have a very limited amount of on-site tickets available so, guests are strongly urged to get their tickets ahead of time. Click here for more information.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Man sentenced to at least 11 years after attempting to kidnap 6-year-old girl P.G. Sittenfeld's sentencing hearing could feature new witnesses in his case A strong El Niño expected this winter: Here's what that means for our weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news and weather anytime | FREE!