Colerain Bowl will close this month

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — After a 62-year run, Colerain Bowl has announced plans to close by June 30.

“The economic landscape of recent years has forced our decision to discontinue operations,” wrote Gina Ruggiere, in a post on the Colerain Bowl Facebook page. “It is a bittersweet end of an era and we wish our customers, employees and the greater Colerain community all the best.”

It’s the second bowling alley to close since the pandemic. Brentwood Bowl in Springfield Township closed in September 2020.

The closure comes nearly three years after the property was listed on the commercial real estate site, Loopnet, for an asking price of $2.45 million. The 4.4 acre property occupies a stretch of Colerain Ave. that carries more than 40,000 cars, according to a listing brochure from NAI Bergman.

Speculation on social media was that Wyler Automotive purchased Colerain Bowl to bolster its Colerain Avenue holdings with a site next door to Joseph Toyota. Neither Wyler officials nor Colerain Bowl returned WCPO’s calls seeking comment.

The Ruggiere family has operated the 36-lane bowling alley since its inception, starting with 24 lanes in 1960 and adding 12 more in 1970.

“Our dad never met a stranger and the value he placed on customer experience has been a lasting legacy at Colerain,” Gina Ruggiere wrote. “The Ruggiere family extends its sincere thanks to the many generational league and recreational bowlers who have contributed to Colerain Bowl’s success.”