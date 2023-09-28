Watch Now
Cincinnati hard seltzers bring home 3 medals from US Open Hard Seltzer Championship

CINCINNATI — Astra Hard Setlzer, which is made by Cincinnati's March First Brewing, earned three medals at the largest hard seltzer competition in the country, according to a press release.

The company said it earned a silver medal for its Red Cream Soda Hard Seltzer, and its Crush flavor in the US Open Hard Seltzer Championship. The company also said the Birch Beer won a bronze medal.

“We take pride in producing seltzers that people actually enjoy drinking at Astra,” March First Brands Marketing Manager Josh Engel said.

Engel said this is the third year in a row that March First and Astra has brought home medals from this competition.

“Bringing home medals three years in a row motivates us to keep innovating and coming out with new flavors that our customers will love. We have a lot of fun stuff coming down the pipeline,” Engel said.

Astra is sold in most retailers around Cincinnati as well as at March First Brewing in Blue Ash and on Fountain Square. You can also find it at FigLeaf Brewing in Middletown, Woodburn Brewing in East Walnut Hills and Cincinnati Distilling in Milford, according to a press release.

March First Brewing, which was founded in 2016, specializes in "drinkable" craft beer, seltzer, cider and spirits, the company said on its website.

"We proudly brew, distill, can and bottle in Cincinnati, Ohio. We admittedly do not follow popular trends or industry norms, and it is in precisely this that makes us delightfully unpredictable," a post on its website reads.

