Braxton Brewing, Busken Bakery team up for smiley cookie-flavored 'Dark Charge' stout

CINCINNATI — If you consider yourself a Cincinnatian, you've definitely had one of Busken Bakery's famous smiley sugar cookies.
They're buttery; They're soft; They're delicious — and now they're in beer form.
Braxton Brewing Co. is teaming up with Busken for its latest brew: Dark Charge "Really Happy Cookie."
The stout is described as "bold enough to light a city" and has notes of creamy vanilla with a nutty essence.
The presale for the limited-edition brew kicks off Thanksgiving morning at 9 a.m., and Braxton said it's sure to sell out just as quickly as the smiley cookies are devoured.
Other than the collaboration with Busken, Braxton is also teaming up with three Cincinnati coffee roasters for other Dark Charge beer collaborations.
Here are Braxton's other Dark Charge variants:
- Dark Charge Imperial Stout
- Dark Charge Triple Vanilla Stout
- Dark Charge Maple Pecan
- Dark Charge Cinnamon Whiskey
- Dark Charge Chocolate Pretzel Bourbon Ball Imperial Stout
- Dark Charge Roaster's Reserve Collection: Coffee Emporium
- Dark Charge Roaster's Reserve Collection: Deeper Roots
- Dark Charge Roaster's Reserve Collection: Urbana Cafe
The Pretzel Bourbon Ball Imperial Stout will be exclusively sold at the 2022 Dark Charge winter block party, which will also feature live music, food and more.
The block party will take place Friday, Dec. 2 from 3-11 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
